Northern Trust Corp Sells 126,450 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 126,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Caleres worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1,662.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 528,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 424,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Caleres by 13.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,046 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $958.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

