Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,676 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Cowen worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 112,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.