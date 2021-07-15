Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,260 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Century Aluminum worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CENX stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

