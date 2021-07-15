Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,983 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Blucora worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after buying an additional 528,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Blucora by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 165,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,888,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $796.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,646.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

