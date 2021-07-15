Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,074 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

