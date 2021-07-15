Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,256 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,256 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of TrueBlue worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $940.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.