Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,726 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

