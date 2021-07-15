Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Dillard’s worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $180.81 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.