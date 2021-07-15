Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc Buys 468,750 Shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Stock

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc acquired 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNAY shares. Cowen started coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

