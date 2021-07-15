NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.12. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 500,078 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.