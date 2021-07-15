NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NOV by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 543,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

