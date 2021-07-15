Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVFY opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

