NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29. 22,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 19,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31.

NovelStem International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

