Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 311,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

