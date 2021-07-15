Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Nucor has set its Q2 guidance at above $3.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.02. Nucor has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.