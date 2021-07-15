NuCypher Reaches Market Capitalization of $141.13 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $141.13 million and $8.72 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.93 or 0.00862192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About NuCypher

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,231,668,043 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

