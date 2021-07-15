Nuggets (NUG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,644.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $861,624.18 and approximately $1,644.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00115626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00147764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,690.45 or 1.00087618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.01005377 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

