Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

NUVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.48. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.