Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 44,822 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Freshpet worth $78,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,518. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $157.61 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.