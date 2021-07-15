Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of EMCOR Group worth $82,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.68. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.