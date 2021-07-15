Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $83.75 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.95% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $83,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.