Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $83.84 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of News worth $83,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in News by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -277.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

