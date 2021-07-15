Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $84.15 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $84,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after buying an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $170.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

