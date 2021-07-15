Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,260,268 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of News worth $83,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

