Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Discovery worth $83,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Discovery by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 238,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 280,820 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 882,567 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Discovery by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.