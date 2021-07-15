Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,563 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Regions Financial worth $83,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

RF stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

