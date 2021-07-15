Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of EPAM Systems worth $82,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

EPAM opened at $541.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.33. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.34 and a 12-month high of $544.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,121,713.62. Insiders sold a total of 169,781 shares of company stock worth $80,277,062 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

