Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 183,360 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $83,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.