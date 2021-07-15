Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $84,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $170.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,671 shares of company stock worth $9,388,138 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

