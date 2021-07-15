Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $14.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 143,510 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

