Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $14.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
