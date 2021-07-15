NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 13,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

