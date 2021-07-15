Nyerium Price Down 41.1% Over Last 7 Days (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $32,185.54 and approximately $39,168.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.