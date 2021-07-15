nYFI (N0031) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. nYFI has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00855632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

