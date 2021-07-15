Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 27,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,677,880.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at $492,450,075.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121,063 shares of company stock worth $488,548,151 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

