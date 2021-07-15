Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $90.32 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $90.32 million and $7.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.