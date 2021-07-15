Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Update

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 151.2% from the June 15th total of 477,800 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.54. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.