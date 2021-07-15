Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $20.54

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 20.54, but opened at 20.00. Oatly Group shares last traded at 19.93, with a volume of 26,125 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

