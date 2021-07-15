Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,906 ($24.90). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 1,848 ($24.14), with a volume of 1,265,574 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,935.85.

In other news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,000,015 shares of company stock worth $3,882,548,471.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

