Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.19. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

