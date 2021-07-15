Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Update

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OFED stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.71. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

