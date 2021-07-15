Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.62. 95,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,338,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

