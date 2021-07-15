Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Odyssey has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.00852019 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

