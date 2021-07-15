Oikos Hits Market Capitalization of $834,574.72 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Oikos has a total market cap of $834,574.72 and $10,853.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00113912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00147906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.47 or 0.99793589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.01007314 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 180,472,157 coins and its circulating supply is 160,367,828 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

