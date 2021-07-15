Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.84. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 8,689 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

