Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) Insider Buys A$15,800.00 in Stock

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) insider David Nour purchased 200,000 shares of Okapi Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$15,800.00 ($11,285.71).

Okapi Resources Company Profile

Okapi Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australasia and Africa. It focuses on gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Crackerjack Gold project located in the southwest of Halls Creek town in Western Australia, as well as has an option to acquire 70% interest in the Mambasa Gold Project located in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

