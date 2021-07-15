Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Purchases $23,300.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Tom B. Langley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $23,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

