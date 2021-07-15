Old Republic International (ORI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $40,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

