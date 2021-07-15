Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 160,781 shares.The stock last traded at $34.08 and had previously closed at $32.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $355,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

