OMG Network Price Tops $3.88 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $543.62 million and approximately $170.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00012126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00237660 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000808 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

