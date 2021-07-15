Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $3.61 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00011316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $591.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,238 coins and its circulating supply is 562,922 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

